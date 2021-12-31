Disney World

Texas-based Kendra Scott rings up dazzling new Disney World boutique

By John Egan
HOUSTON, Texas -- After a big win, you might hear a sports champion proclaim, "I'm going to Disney World!" as part of a Disney TV ad campaign. Now, Austin jewelry entrepreneur Kendra Scott can legitimately utter the same phrase.

Next spring, the Austin-based Kendra Scott brand - a purveyor of jewelry and other fashion accessories - is opening a store at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Disney Springs is a retail, dining, and entertainment center.

The 1,650-square-foot Disney Springs store will pay tribute to the Kendra Scott brand's work with Inheritance of Hope, a nonprofit that brings hope to young families facing the loss of a parent due to a terminal illness. For the past five years, the brand has collaborated with Inheritance of Hope to host an all-expenses-paid weekend retreat to Walt Disney World Resort for families coping with a parent's diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. To date, more than 70 families have gone on these retreats.

Continue reading post at ABC13's partners Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonbusinessfashionshoppingdisney worldjewelry
DISNEY WORLD
See who's performing in 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
11-Year-Old Surprised by Disney Parks
It's Walt Disney's birthday! 5 facts about the legendary creator
Yvette Nicole Brown, Art Spigel talk 'Disney's Holiday Magic Quest'
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sheriff's name re-submitted for ICE director role
4-year-old girl shot early morning of New Year's Day, HPD says
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on SH-288 near S. Loop
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Beautiful day, rain chances return this weekend
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
Dad killed as he carried daughter's birthday cake to Chuck E. Cheese
State trooper crashes, killing brother during traffic stop
Prayers for peace at vigil honoring teen found dead at Baytown park
Police suspicious of claim that woman died by suicide in W. Houston
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
More TOP STORIES News