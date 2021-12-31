Texas-based Kendra Scott rings up dazzling new Disney World boutique

HOUSTON, Texas -- After a big win, you might hear a sports champion proclaim, "I'm going to Disney World!" as part of a Disney TV ad campaign. Now, Austin jewelry entrepreneur Kendra Scott can legitimately utter the same phrase.
Next spring, the Austin-based Kendra Scott brand - a purveyor of jewelry and other fashion accessories - is opening a store at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Disney Springs is a retail, dining, and entertainment center.
The 1,650-square-foot Disney Springs store will pay tribute to the Kendra Scott brand's work with Inheritance of Hope, a nonprofit that brings hope to young families facing the loss of a parent due to a terminal illness. For the past five years, the brand has collaborated with Inheritance of Hope to host an all-expenses-paid weekend retreat to Walt Disney World Resort for families coping with a parent's diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. To date, more than 70 families have gone on these retreats.
Continue reading post at ABC13's partners Houston CultureMap.
