The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed a corrections officer was attacked by an inmate at the Ramsey Unit in Rosharon, Texas, on Thursday.

Corrections officer attacked by inmate serving life sentence for capital murder, TDCJ says

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A corrections officer in Rosharon, Texas, was attacked by an inmate Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that the incident occurred at the Ramsey Unit in unincorporated Brazoria County.

The inmate, according to the department, is serving a life sentence for capital murder.

The officer was reportedly taken to the hospital and is said to be stable as of Thursday evening.

TCCJ officials did not provide additional information on the inmate or the attack.

This comes after records revealed more than 600 Harris County Jail staff members were attacked by inmates this year alone. The state didn't immediately say how many attacks took place behind TDCJ walls in 2023.

