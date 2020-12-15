Great matchups scheduled this week for Texas high school football playoffs

6A DI

Thursday 7 p.m.: North Shore (11-0) vs Dawson (10-0), Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Friday 6 p.m.: Cy Fair (10-1) vs Tompkins (9-0), Legacy Stadium in Katy

Friday 7 p.m.: Westfield (7-1) vs Klein Cain (7-2), Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

Friday 7 p.m.: Spring (8-0) vs Klein Oak (4-4), Klein Memorial

Friday 7 p.m.: Atascocita (6-2) vs Pearland (8-2), Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

6A DII

Thursday 7 p.m.: Bridgeland (11-0) vs Dekaney (6-3), Cy Fair FCU Stadium

Friday 7 p.m.: Katy (9-1) vs Lamar (6-2), Rhodes Stadium in Katy

Friday 7 p.m.: Heights (7-1) vs Katy Taylor (8-2), Delmar Stadium

Friday 7 p.m.: C.E. King (8-3) vs Shadow Creek (6-3), Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Friday 7 p.m.: Tomball Memorial (10-0) vs Oak Ridge (6-5), Tomball ISD Stadium

A stellar week of many Texas high school football playoffs is coming up. They're matchups you would expect in later rounds, but it's only the second round.Two-time back-to-back state champions from North Shore highlight, what's set up to be, a great end to the week.Here's a look at some of the games in the Houston area.