1 dead, 3 injured in helicopter crash near Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died and three others were injured in a helicopter crash near Livingston, Texas.The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a fatal helicopter crash on Galloway Lane. The preliminary investigation shows that at about 11:45 a.m., a Bell 206 helicopter was flying over private property when it crashed.The pilot, identified as 73-year-old John Martin of Montgomery, was transported to Hermann Memorial Hospital for treatment.There were three passengers on board at the time. They've been identified as 26-year-old Braydon King, 23-year old Brocton King and 54-year-old Daniel King, all of Livingston. Braydon King and Brocton King were transported to CHI St Lukes for treatment. Daniel King was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace.The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will conduct the investigation. No additional information about the crash has been made available.