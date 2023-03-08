13 lawmakers appointed to special state House committee on firearm safety

A new Texas House committee will handle all proposed legislation related to guns and firearm safety during the legislative session.
The House Select Committee on Community Safety includes 13 representatives from across Texas. Two members previously served on the Robb Elementary Shooting Investigative Committee, which was created in June at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott.
READ MORE: Uvalde report outlines 'shortcomings and failures' before, during deadly school shooting
According to a news release, some members represent communities that have been impacted by mass shootings in recent years. All members of the House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee were also appointed to the select committee.
"While there are many factors related to this wide-ranging issue that our chamber will discuss during the legislative session, such as mental health, social media and school safety, a necessary component to this conversation will be related to firearm safety," House Speaker Dade Phelan said in the release. "I trust that the members of this committee will thoroughly examine the legislation that comes before them, guiding the rest of our chamber on a robust and much-needed conversation this legislative session."
The following lawmakers were appointed to the committee:
- Committee chair: Rep. Ryan Guillen, R-Rio Grande City
- Vice chair: Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston
- Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, D-Garland
- Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock
- Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg
- Rep. Mark Dorazio, R-San Antonio
- Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin
- Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring
- Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall
- Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville
- Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa
- Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso
- Rep. Ellen Troxclair, R-Austin
Bills related to the possession, use, sale, and transfer of firearms and ammunition will be referred to the select committee alongside bills about gun-related criminal offenses. As of March 6, the committee did not have any meetings scheduled.
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.