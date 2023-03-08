13 lawmakers appointed to special state House committee on firearm safety

"Texas allows people to carry guns in public without a permit and a background check," said one expert. "Generally speaking, Texas just has overall weaker laws than many states."

A new Texas House committee will handle all proposed legislation related to guns and firearm safety during the legislative session.

The House Select Committee on Community Safety includes 13 representatives from across Texas. Two members previously served on the Robb Elementary Shooting Investigative Committee, which was created in June at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to a news release, some members represent communities that have been impacted by mass shootings in recent years. All members of the House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee were also appointed to the select committee.

"While there are many factors related to this wide-ranging issue that our chamber will discuss during the legislative session, such as mental health, social media and school safety, a necessary component to this conversation will be related to firearm safety," House Speaker Dade Phelan said in the release. "I trust that the members of this committee will thoroughly examine the legislation that comes before them, guiding the rest of our chamber on a robust and much-needed conversation this legislative session."

The following lawmakers were appointed to the committee:

Committee chair: Rep. Ryan Guillen, R-Rio Grande City

Vice chair: Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston

Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, D-Garland

Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock

Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg

Rep. Mark Dorazio, R-San Antonio

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin

Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring

Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall

Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville

Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa

Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso

Rep. Ellen Troxclair, R-Austin

Bills related to the possession, use, sale, and transfer of firearms and ammunition will be referred to the select committee alongside bills about gun-related criminal offenses. As of March 6, the committee did not have any meetings scheduled.

