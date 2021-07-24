Don't qualify for $1,500 COVID relief money from Harris County? Here's where to go

The county plans to distribute the one-time payments to 20,000 residents.
Harris County's recovery assistance will offer the payments to help people who have been impacted by the pandemic.
The entire $30 million fund issued by the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress is expected to be distributed.
The website is live, but the option to apply won't be added until Wednesday, July 28. Once the application is available, residents will only have two weeks to apply.
SEE ALSO: Harris County issuing $1,500 payments again to families still struggling due to pandemic
"I was overjoyed and excited that this program exists," Harris County resident Marnina Miller said. "To be able receive funding, to be able to pay off things, not just for your rent, but car payments, and basic other necessities that a lot of people may not think about."
There's no need to rush because applicants will be selected at random.
WHO QUALIFIES FOR THE PROGRAM?
You must be 18 years old, live in Harris County and must prove you've been impacted by the pandemic. You'll also have to meet the income requirements, which for a family of four, is $47,520.
After you apply, there will be a function on the website where you can track your case, but it could take several weeks to distribute funds.
"We'll begin issuing checks in August [or] early September," Catholic Charities CEO Cynthia Colbert said. "However, this may take weeks because there could be thousands of applications."
RENTAL RELIEF IS ANOTHER OPTION
The Houston and Harris County rental relief program is still running. Tenants can still receive help from last March, and two months ahead.
Catholic Charities and BakerRipley are running the program and officials said money is still available.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium is scheduled to end July 31. If you're facing eviction, officials say note that on your application, and put the date of the eviction.
Miller said she received money that covered several months of rent and it changed her life.
"It was an amazing sigh of relief in order to get the funding," she said. "There is so much emotional turmoil that comes with financial distress and not having the finances that you need to pay basic necessities."
WHAT IF I LIVE OUTSIDE OF HARRIS COUNTY?
If you live in other parts of southeast Texas, don't worry. There's plenty of help available for you as well.
Fort Bend County offers a rental assistance program. There's enough money that could last for a few years.
The state has a program, too. So far, it's distributed more than $600,000.
There's also the state's eviction diversion program. It was scheduled to end next week, but was extended to October 1.
For more on pandemic financial relief, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.