Houston woman honoring dad and raising money for COVID-19 research with 5K race

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Krista Patlovich continues to mourn her beloved father who died last December from COVID-19, Patlovich and community members will be taking a lot of steps to honor his legacy.
"We were brought to our knees with the passing of my dad," Patlovich told ABC13.
As she takes steps to navigate her grief, the many steps of others, including community runners, will help Patlovich pay tribute to her late father, Nick Georgas.
"We hear his voice in our heads," Patlovich explained. "You have to move on. There's nothing you can do, but push on."
So they will move on ... by literally moving. On Dec. 11, six days after the man they called "Papou" would've celebrated his 79th birthday, No Label Brewing Company in Katy will host Papou's 5K. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Houston's UT Health Science Center and go toward COVID research.
"We know how the virus impacted our family," Patlovich recalled. "To fight it and to take a stand against it, so it doesn't impact families anymore - that's why we're doing this."
To ensure the inaugural Papou's 5K gets off on the right foot, Danny Lee is providing the infrastructure for the race. He's the founder of FFP Running Clubs, featuring 35 chapters across the nation and 18 in the greater Houston area.
"Each of these clubs are very community-focused," Lee said. "It draws people and business partners from that community. We come together to make new friends and become active and raise money for other organizations."
Patlovich said her dad's death left a hole in her soul. At Papou's 5K, her neighbors will use their soles to help celebrate his legacy.
"He'll be very proud," Patlovich said when asked what her father would say about the 5K. "He knows we are moving forward, and making sure he's shining through us with strength and resilience."
