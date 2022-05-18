Texas EquuSearch looking for missing 20-year-old man last seen in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch is looking for a missing man last seen in southeast Houston earlier this month.Trevor L. Sullivan, 20, was last seen walking in the 11700 block of South Sam Houston Parkway near the South Belt and I-45 on Thursday, May 5.According to EquuSearch, Sullivan is diagnosed with intellectual disabilities and walks with a limp due to a previous injury.He's 5'10", approximately 260 pounds, with short brown hair, green eyes and a tan complexion. EquuSearch said it is unknown what clothing Sullivan was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but officials believe he may have been pulling a blue, wheeled duffel bag.If you have seen Sullivan since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning his disappearance, you're urged to call the Harris County Constable Precinct 2 Office at (713) 477-4070 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.