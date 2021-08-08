serial killer

Texas EquuSearch launches new search for remains of victims in Houston most notorious serial killing

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New search for victims' remains launched in serial killings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than four decades after Houston's most notorious serial killings came to an end when the alleged killers turned on each other, the area's best-known search and rescue group is still hoping to bring missing victims home.

The bodies of 27 victims were uncovered by authorities in Aug. 1973 in three locations after Dean Corll was shot and killed by Elmer Wayne Henley.

RELATED: Houston's most notorious serial killers

Texas EquuSearch representatives said they believe there are a number of young victims who were never found, and now they are leading a new search to find them.

"It's amazing how the community comes together to help," said Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch.

Miller announced during a press conference Sunday afternoon that with the help of new equipment from Earth Measurement Corporation, they hope to find the remains of those victims.

"There is now a very successful tool available to us today that the detectives didn't have in 1973," Texas EquuSearch representatives said in a statement. "And we plan to use that tool very soon to locate the other young boys that we believe Corll, David Brooks and Henley murdered, and are still buried out there unfound."

Henley told police Corll had tortured and murdered six teenagers at Corll's home. He led police to a boat storage shed on Silver Bell Street in Houston where the first eight bodies were found. Nine more bodies were found a day later at that location.

Four more bodies were found near Lake Sam Rayburn in east Texas. The day after Henley's arrest, Brooks turned himself in, and the two men led police to six bodies at High Island.

Henley was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He was last denied parole in October of 2015. His next scheduled parole review date is October of 2025.

Brooks was convicted of murder and was serving a life sentence when he died in May 2020.

"We have been researching the murders very intensely over the last few months, and we believe there is a good probability that we can find, and recover some of the still-missing boys," Texas EquuSearch representatives said. "We will soon be working with investigators from the Pasadena Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to find more of those young boy's human remains."

Sergeant James Anderson with the Pasadena Police Department was also present at the press conference.

SEE RELATED: Pasadena PD sergeant has no plans of stopping after 45 years of service

He said these crimes forced parents to become more vigilant of their children while they played out in the street.

Anderson said he was about 18 years old during the time of the crimes.

"I remember that a lot of people were scared and had a closer watch on their kids," he said. "Before that, we were free to roam."

Miller's hope is to bring some families closure.

"Unfortunately, many of the parents have passed away never knowing where their child was," he said. "Hopefully there are brothers and sisters out there that can reach out to us."
Related topics:
houstonpasadenacrimemurderhuman remains foundhistoryequusearchabc13 vaultserial killer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SERIAL KILLER
Another John Wayne Gacy victim identified
Friendswood PD gives in-depth look at interactions with serial killer
Louisiana woman helps break case of 5 Florida student murders
Zodiac Killer's code sent to newspaper in 1969 finally solved
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News