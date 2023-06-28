A flat tire or stall, even a minor wreck can instantly go from inconvenient to tragic. What you do in the moments just following the incident - can make the difference.

Texas is 2nd most dangerous state for young drivers, new report shows

Make sure those seatbelts are fastened, folks. A new analysis has revealed just how dangerous driving can be for the younger generation in Texas.

Young drivers have made up 19 percent of all driver fatalities in the state between 2017 and 2021, according to a study commissioned by personal injury lawyer John Fitch. A full 2,292 young driver fatalities were recorded out of a total number of 12,028, which is the highest number in the nation.

Certain Texas highways have been named some of the most dangerous in the country, and Houston is on another list of the most dangerous cities for drivers in general.

