Questions arise about DPS' chase policy after trooper slams into 18-wheeler in Katy

Witnesses are questioning DPS' pursuit policy after one of their own was injured when it slammed into an 18-wheeler during a chase in Katy.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Dramatic video captured the moment a trooper crashed into an 18-wheeler during a chase, but a witness insists it shouldn't have happened.

On Halloween night, an eyewitness with a camera captured an 18-wheeler moving through an intersection at Mason Road near the Katy Freeway. Moments later, you see a DPS trooper blow through the red light.

The witness who captured the video rushed to help the trooper, which he told ABC13 shouldn't have been necessary that night.

"They had the person who was running from the police in custody, and I'm at the red light, and out of nowhere, I see a state trooper smash into an 18-wheeler," Frankie Elayyan said.

The crash stemmed from a chase that started in Katy that night and ended in west Harris County on Mason Road. The next day, ABC13 asked DPS for its pursuit policy. The policy was sent two weeks later, but the three-page document doesn't discuss intersections.

However, the policy states there are certain exceptions to speed limits, parking, stopping, and turning movements during a chase. It goes on to state that the exceptions for emergency operations do not relieve the officer from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons, nor shall such provisions protect the officer from the consequences of reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Eyewitness News asked DPS if the trooper broke this policy with the crash. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

"The crash remains under investigation, but the trooper has been released from the hospital and continues to recover. At this time, no additional information is available."

As for the chase, troopers said the suspected driver, Antoinette Fisher, ran over a trooper's foot, damaged several vehicles, and had children in the car. Fisher's attorney confirmed she's charged with the chase.

She faces several charges, including aggravated assault of a public servant, endangering children, and evading arrest. It's a chase that isn't the only investigation from that night as troopers continue to look into one of their own for causing this crash.

"It all could've been avoided, I feel like," Elayyan said. "It was a little unnecessary because the other officers had the situation under control."

Fisher's attorney had no comment about his client's charges. She remains in the Fort Bend County jail, where she's being held on a $375,000 bond. Fisher's scheduled to be arraigned next month.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.