Execution date expected to be set for convicted killer Arthur Brown Jr.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge may finally set an execution date for a man who's been on death row for nearly 30 years.

Arthur Brown Jr. is convicted of killing four people at a home in southwest Houston. Two other people were also shot, but they survived.

Family members are frustrated because a judge has not set an execution date in at least the last three hearings, making them wonder if this fourth hearing will finally bring some closure.

There were hearings in May, July and earlier this month. Back in May, some concerns over Brown's intellectual ability were brought up, adding to the delay.

Brown was convicted of capital murder in 1993 for the execution-style killings of four people, including a pregnant woman, during what police say was a drug purchase. Two people survived.

There have been some very strong reactions to the delay.

"She continues to kick the can down the road," said an attorney. "No family should have to go through this ever."

Brown is expected in court Wednesday afternoon where many people hope this will be the final hearing and a date will be set.