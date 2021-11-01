Texas woman accused of pointing gun at 7-year-old trick-or-treater outside her home

BUDA, Texas (KTRK) -- Trick-or-treating turned into a nightmare for a 7-year-old when a woman pointed a gun at the child.On Sunday, Oct. 31 at 7:20 p.m. police in Buda, Texas said officers responded to reports of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.At the scene, police learned 35-year-old Monica Ann Bradford was yelling at children who were walking outside her residence trick-or-treating.While she yelled at the kids, at one point, Bradford left her home with a loaded gun and pointed it at a 7-year-old, police said.The woman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was taken to the Hays County Jail, with her bond set to $10,000.