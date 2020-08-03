coronavirus texas

Officials respond to report that Texas isn't counting COVID-19 tests

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Department of State Health Services is responding to reports the state is excluding rapid antigen testing from its reported positive COVID-19 cases and thereby muddying the picture about the pandemic's true impact on Texas.

DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen told ABC13 that according to the Centers for Disease Control, the rapid antigen tests provide "probable" cases of COVID-19 and not positive cases. The state reports positive cases and according to CDC guidelines does not include probable cases in overall positive numbers.

COUNTY BY COUNTY: Coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county around Houston

The nasal swab is molecular polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR. That's what DSHS refers to as the gold standard of testing. Other tests are not proven as accurate as the PCR.

DSHS is working to provide data from antigen testing on its website, much as it did when it began reporting "probable" cases through blood-drawn antibody testing. Those tests, which can reveal if a person may have previously had the virus, are not included in the positive test count.

"The cases that feed into our positive test results, those that we're showing on the website, are those by PCR. It's a test that looks for the virus' genetic material," said Van Deusen.

Testing is evolving with this new strain of the coronavirus. It makes the process of reporting data all the more challenging for state and local officials.

Democrat Congressman Al Green thinks all tests should be included in the numbers. He shared his opinion at a testing site Monday morning, where he took a PCR test.

READ ALSO: 13 Investigates: Thousands of Houston contact tracing cases tossed over testing delays

"I think we should count all of the tests," said Rep. Green. "I'm disappointed to hear we are not counting these tests. I know of some of these facilities where these rapid tests are taking place and I know of persons who have gone in and they have found that they were positive. That rapid test was a valid test and it has saved lives."

The state said it is not trying to suppress any data but is trying to paint the most accurate picture.

"We always want to share the most accurate and reliable information we can," Van Deusen said. "That's what helps inform our response to the virus and what we know helps inform local officials and individuals as well. People rely on this to make decisions about their families, about what they're doing, about their businesses. And so it's incredibly important."

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingtexas newscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Houston now issuing $250 fine to mask order violators
Houston mayor wants virus positivity rate down from 23%
What to know about HISD's reopening plans and timeline
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston now issuing $250 fine to mask order violators
What to know about HISD's reopening plans and timeline
Teens drown after jumping into river trying to save 5-year-old
Marine from Cypress feared dead after training accident
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Mother of 3 shot and killed in home invasion
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
Show More
What could learning be like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Houston Food Bank needs volunteers at new warehouse on north side
Man with dementia found dead at METRO bus stop
Thousands of contact tracing cases tossed over testing delays
Federal judge gives emotional statement on her son's murder
More TOP STORIES News