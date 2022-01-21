Texas may get a coastal storm barrier, but will it be too late?

Inspired by a Dutch concept

How the government wants to guard the Houston area from hurricanes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office have proposed a major public works project to protect the Houston-Galveston region against hurricanes. Its major components include sand dunes along Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula; massive storm surge barrier gates between the two landmasses; habitat restoration and elevating buildings; and a "ring" levee around the city of Galveston to protect it from incoming and outgoing storm surge.

Source: Costal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study, Texas General Land Office

Credit: Connie Hanzhang Jin

"These ideas take time"

People discuss a map of the coastal spine at an Army Corp of Engineers meeting about the Texas Coastal Study in Galveston in 2018. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

A starting point