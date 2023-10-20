Woman shot while sleeping in her Texas City home

Her common-law husband told ABC13 he tried to get her to take cover when shots were fired at their home.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas City police are asking for information after a home was shot up early Friday morning. A 46-year-old woman was shot several times, reportedly as she slept.

The shooting happened at a home on Heron Lane shortly after midnight. Several residents in the area called 911, reporting multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the woman on a floor inside the house. She had been shot multiple times.

Thornton Thomas Lewis was in the home at the time, and now he's very worried about his common-law wife.

"Somebody just shot up our bedroom," he told ABC13. "She was asleep. I was lying down, drinking me a beer."

That's when Lewis says a lot of bullets started coming through his bedroom window. Initial reports were that as many as 20 shots or more were fired at the house.

Lewis says he tried to get his wife to take cover.

"I told her to get down," he said. "I got down and I thought she had got down, but it turns out she had been shot and was holding herself."

According to the Texas City Police Department, the 46-year-old was hit several times and was taken by Life Flight to the hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Invesigators spent much of the night canvassing the area and investigating at the house. It was unconfirmed if the shooting was a drive-by as initially reported by 911 callers, Texas City Police Captain Manuel said.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to this and so far do not have any information on whoever did this.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call TCPD's criminal investigation division at 409-643-5720 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.