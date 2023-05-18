SkyEye captured a widespread police investigation underway at a Texas City apartment complex Thursday. Nearby College of the Mainland was on lockdown.

Texas City's College of the Mainland campus placed on lockdown amid apparent shooting nearby

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of evidence markers, which typically signify a shooting under police investigation, littered a grassy area inside a Texas City apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

The striking image was captured from SkyEye, which flew to the Costa Mariposa complex, which is located on Medical Center Drive just off Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, where shooting reports emerged.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was assisting the Texas City Police Department with a shooting, but no other details were disclosed.

Don Armstrong in SkyEye noted that investigators were focused over a widespread area of the complex and not just the grassy area.

ABC13's helicopter also captured police flying a drone for some type of search.

The investigation also appears to have impacted operations at nearby College of the Mainland, which issued a lockdown for a reported shooting near campus.

That order was lifted a short time later. There does not appear to be any direct ties between the scene and the campus.

ABC13 is gathering facts during this fluid situation out in Galveston County. We're bringing you live updates when we see you for Eyewitness News broadcasts throughout the afternoon.