Here's what to do during a shelter-in-place for chemical emergencies

Preparing for a chemical emergency means knowing which industrial facilities are nearby, creating a supply kit, and signing up for alerts.

How to prepare for a chemical incident

Gather some useful supplies before a chemical emergency occurs.

A basic disaster kit should include food, water and other supplies to last for several days, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Most supplies can be bought at home improvement stores.

A basic kit includes:



Clear plastic sheeting and duct tape to seal windows and doors (Fenceline Watch recommends between four to six millimeters thick)

Razor or box cutter to cut the plastic sheeting

One gallon of water per person per day

Non-perishable food

Flashlight

First aid kit

Batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to filter contaminated air (Fenceline Watch recommends N95 masks)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal hygiene

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities that could leak methane

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and backup battery

What to do during shelter-in-place protective order

If a shelter-in-place order is issued for your area, you need to take several steps to protect yourself.

First, make sure all family members and pets are brought indoors. Lock the doors and close all windows, air vents and fireplace dampers.

If you're already inside, seek safety in the building you occupy. If possible, find a small interior room with few or no windows.

Homeowners should turn off fans, air conditioning, and forced air heating systems.

Avoid going outside or traveling in the area until the order is lifted.

Stay informed of the situation, and local authorities will let you know when the shelter-in-place order has ended.

What chemical exposure symptoms to watch for

Common signs of chemical exposure include - skin irritation, runny nose, coughing, shortness of breath, and eye, nose, and throat irritation. Existing sinus or asthmatic conditions may become more aggravated. Monitor how you feel and consider contacting your doctor for advice, Harris County Public Health officials said.

Smoke inhalation from any fire can irritate people's lungs, especially those who have asthma or other respiratory medical conditions, according to the EPA.

How to know which industrial facilities are in your area

The EPA maintains a database of industrial facilities that must report how they manage toxic chemicals. To see where such facilities are located near you, use the EPA's Toxics Release Inventory, and search by your metropolitan area or community profile.

Dallas and Houston residents can also use an interactive map developed by environmental groups that shows industrial facilities in those cities.

Where to get information about a chemical emergency

During emergencies, look online for information from local emergency managers. You can often sign up for automated text or email alerts from both the city and the county emergency management departments.

For example, Harris County's Ready Harris website sends out emergency alerts to residents during chemical fires and other industrial incidents.

The county's pollution control department also encourages residents to follow the county's social media, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Next Door, because it allows officials to quickly share information with residents during an emergency.

Some industrial facilities may also report chemical incidents to a community message line. For residents in Harris County, you can check the Community Awareness Emergency Response website, where participating facilities post chemical incidents, including where they happened and whether any action is required by community members.

