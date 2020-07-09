abc13 plus texas city

Take a trip back in time at the Texas City Museum

By
TEXAS CITY, TX (KTRK) -- The Texas City Museum is partially open to the public after a brief COVID19 related closure.

"Everything that's in the museum was donated to us, so it really is a community museum," said Curator Amanda Vance.

Interactive exhibits are still closed and there are social distancing in place.

But, you can still check out other exhibits and displays, like the ones depicting the 1947 Texas City explosion.

At least 600 people died and 5000 people were injured when a ship fire detonated more than 2000 tons of the highly explosive compound ammonium nitrate.

"A lot of people described it as Texas City being blown off the map, but it didn't stay that way. They were able to come back and they were able to rebuilt and even bigger now," Vance said. "I feel like they got a sense of community and a sense of perseverance."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexas cityabc13 plus texas citymuseumscommunity stronghistoryabc13 plustexas city
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS TEXAS CITY
11-year-old 'Bubba Crocker' wows with his sweet treats
Texas City 4th graders bring GIRL POWER to robotics
Learn more about the historic 1867 Settlement in Texas City
Best places to social distance in Texas City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 testing site opening in downtown next week
Gov. Abbott expands order to stop elective surgeries
Got extra unemployment money? You may have to give it back
What rank Texas falls in as COVID-19 cases continue to grow
2 suits filed against mayor over GOP convention
Tejano legend with COVID-19 says he did everything right
When temperatures will feel like it's 110
Show More
Rickey Smiley's daughter opens up after shooting in south Houston
Murders in Houston on track to hit 5-year high
Texas City 4th graders bring GIRL POWER to robotics
N-95 vs. KN-95: What's the difference?
11-year-old 'Bubba Crocker' wows with his sweet treats
More TOP STORIES News