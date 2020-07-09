Take a trip back in time at the Texas City Museum

TEXAS CITY, TX (KTRK) -- The Texas City Museum is partially open to the public after a brief COVID19 related closure."Everything that's in the museum was donated to us, so it really is a community museum," said Curator Amanda Vance.Interactive exhibits are still closed and there are social distancing in place.But, you can still check out other exhibits and displays, like the ones depicting the 1947 Texas City explosion.At least 600 people died and 5000 people were injured when a ship fire detonated more than 2000 tons of the highly explosive compound ammonium nitrate."A lot of people described it as Texas City being blown off the map, but it didn't stay that way. They were able to come back and they were able to rebuilt and even bigger now," Vance said. "I feel like they got a sense of community and a sense of perseverance."