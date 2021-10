EMBED >More News Videos What to do when someone you know goes missing

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wind surfer who got stuck on a sandbar off the Texas City Dike was rescued as rain storms passed through the coast on Monday.Officials said the surfer got stuck on Mosquito Island when a man on a watercraft brought him back to shore.Over the weekend, a body was recovered in the same area. Officials believe it was a 23-year-old fisherman who went missing nearby early Sunday morning.It's unclear if the surfer or his rescuer suffered any injuries.