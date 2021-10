EMBED >More News Videos What to do when someone you know goes missing

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials said they believe a body recovered off the Texas City Dike was a 23-year-old fisherman who went missing in that area early Sunday morning.According to police, several agencies were out on the water searching for the man who they said was wade fishing with a small group of other anglers near Mosquito Island.Witnesses said the man reportedly went underwater and never resurfaced. Crews are working to identify the recovered body now.Experts said weather became a concern during their investigation with wind gusts reaching up to 28 MPH in the search area.