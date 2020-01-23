This Houston-area community will get the next Crystal Clear Lagoon

Land Tejas announced plans to bring the lagoon to the Sierra Vista community off Highway 288 in Rosharon.
Construction is set to begin early this year, with an opening date in 2021.
This latest project follows other lagoons in Humble and Texas City.
At the end of 2018, plans were announced for the 12-acre Crystal Clear Lagoon in Texas City. Projected completion of phase one is set for the early part of this year.
This lagoon will be the largest in Texas.
"We are very excited to bring a Crystal Lagoons amenity to Lago Mar," said Al Brende, founder of Land Tejas, in 2018. "This project has amazing potential to create a totally new type of lifestyle for residents of Lago Mar and for Houston-area families looking to enjoy a fun, outdoor lifestyle."
The company says the lagoon will feature white sand beaches, a large cabana pool, heated pool, beach-front cabanas, a beach for kids, a two-story swim-up bar, a welcome center, a beachfront event lawn, and much more.
A hotel, condominiums and townhomes are also planned for the 70-acre resort complex.
"The Lago Mar lagoon will completely change the entrance into our city, giving our citizens and tourists around the country an exciting destination for relaxation and entertainment" Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said. "I could not be happier. Our mission was to make our section of I-45 something special. The Lago Mar lagoon is beyond our wildest dreams."
The 2-acre lagoon in Humble opened in the Balmoral community in November 2018. It's the first man-made crystal lagoon in Texas. However, the lagoon is not open to the public. You have to live in the community to enjoy it.
