First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas opening on Thursday

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --The first man-made crystal lagoon in Texas officially opens Thursday at the Balmoral community in Humble.
The 2-acre crystal clear lagoon features a sandy beach and plenty of shady spaces to lounge under.
SkyEye13 flew over the lagoon on June 14 as workers began pumping water into its concrete footprint. But what a difference two months makes!
The turquoise lagoon shimmered under the sun Wednesday when SkyEye13 flew by for another sneak peek.
The lagoon is the centerpiece of the community's "amenity village," according to Balmoral's planners.
A grand opening celebration featuring 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps will take place on Thursday, but the event is not open to the public.
Home prices in the community, located near N. Sam Houston Parkway and Woodland Hills Drive, start in the $200,000 range.
