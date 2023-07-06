E.coli in Texas City drinking water prompts boil order for Galveston Co. town

Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas City, which is still on alert a week after a chemical leak at the Marathon Petroleum plant, is now under a boil water order in the wake of positive E.coli readings in the Galveston County town's supply.

The city issued the notice Thursday, which is the same day crews found the contamination. Texas City did not say how it became contaminated, though it stated this commonly happens when increased run-off, including after heavy rains, enters a drinking water source.

It also can happen due to a pipe break or a failure in the water treatment process.

For now, though, the city said it is flushing and testing constantly, anticipating a resolution within 24 hours.

In the meantime, the city emphasized not drinking the water without boiling it first.

"Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water," the city wrote in its advisory. "Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."

The city warned the bacteria can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, the city added.

"If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water," the city wrote.

As of the latest census, close to 52,000 people live in Texas City.

