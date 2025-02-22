Man arrested for causing apartment fire that displaced 8 families in N. Harris Co., officials say

About six hours after the fire, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said a 25-year-old man was in custody after he admitted to starting the fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An arson suspect was arrested after a fire tore through a north Harris County apartment building, injuring one person, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Investigators said the fire broke out in the 900 block of Cypress Station just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said eight families were displaced after 37 units were impacted. Seven sustained fire damage, while others were damaged by smoke and water.

The injured person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but there was no information on their condition.

In an update on Saturday at 9 a.m., the fire marshal posted on social media that 25-year-old Tyricen Hawthorne admitted to starting the fire and was charged with arson of habitation.