Man sentenced to 25 years for exploiting 15-year-old girl who later died by suicide, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City man will face 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl who later died by suicide, officials said.

The video above is from a previous report.

The 23-year-old, Amari Mychael Singh, pleaded guilty on May 25, 2019, to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Singh has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for the production of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The DA's office said he must also serve 10 years of supervised release, during which he must comply with numerous requirements to restrict access to children and the internet.

"This man's actions led to the death of an innocent girl," Hamdani said. "While he will have to serve 25 years in prison, he will someday still have freedom and a life. She will not. The damage he caused her, her family, and the other victims is immeasurable and has absolutely no place in our community."

In 2019, law enforcement learned that the 15-year-old girl had reported that Singh, then 20, had recently produced a sexually explicit video of her and distributed it over Snapchat.

Authorities obtained federal search warrants for the Snapchat accounts of both the victim and Singh and found a video of him having sex with the teenager on his cell phone.

Evidence from Singh's Snapchat and cell phone showed he produced sexually explicit videos of another underage female and used Snapchat to advertise drugs, guns, and women for sale.

After the hearing, the court reportedly heard from the victim's mother, who said her daughter had died by suicide in 2020 while charges were pending against Singh.

The mother also read from journal passages her daughter had written, highlighting the emotional toll of Singh's actions. The judge further found Singh was a proximate cause of the teen's death, the DA's office said.

Throughout the proceeding, the courtroom was filled with members of Mady's Movement, a human trafficking awareness organization the deceased victim's mother had founded.

The judge in the case is said to have also considered a victim impact statement from another woman Singh allegedly victimized when she was in high school. The statement explained how Singh had raped her while she was incapacitated by drugs he had given her.

Officials said the court further ordered Singh to pay $11,454.10 in restitution to the deceased victim's mother and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Singh will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility in the near future, according to the DA's office.

FBI-Texas City and the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated with the assistance of the League City Police Department.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.