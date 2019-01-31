HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas have promised for months to release the names of clergy accused of sexually abusing a minor from 1950 until present.
This list is being presented as part of an effort to bring about the restoration of trust, according to the website hosted by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
Diocesan Priests
Nicholas Cornelius Antle
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1934
Ordained: 1959
Status: Retired 1990
Removed from Ministry 2011
Deceased 2016
Assignments: Catholic Chaplain Corps
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
St. Patrick, Galveston
St. Pius V, Pasadena
St. Rose of Lima, Houston (in residence)
St. Vincent de Paul, Houston (in residence)
Tribunal
Robert Ralph Barzyk
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1932
Ordination: 1958
Status: Retired 1993
Removed from Ministry 1994
Deceased 2007
Assignments: Holy Family, Wharton
Holy Name, Houston
Holy Rosary, Rosenberg
Newman Center, Wharton Junior College
Sacred Heart, Galveston
St. Joseph, Baytown
St. Jude, Highlands
David Emmett Burn
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1935
Ordained: 1961
Status: Retired 1992
Removed from Ministry 1992
Deceased 2003
Assignments: All Saints, Houston
Annunciation, Houston
Christ the King, Houston (in residence)
Our Mother of Mercy, Port Bolivar
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
Sacred Heart, Galveston
St. Francis de Sales, Houston
St. James, Port Arthur
St. Mary, La Porte
Moises Cabrera
Diocesan: Tuguegarao, Philippines
Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1985
Incardinated Manila 1994
Birth Year: 1946
Ordained: 1969
Status: Removed from Ministry 1988
Assignments: Prince of Peace, Houston
St. Ambrose, Houston
St. Augustine, Houston
St. Michael, Houston
St. Rose of Lima, Houston
St. Thomas the Apostle, Huntsville
Allen Ray Doga
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1925
Ordained: 1949
Status: Deceased 1999
Assignments: Prince of Peace, Houston
Sacred Heart, Galveston
St. Edward, Spring
St. Frances Cabrini, Houston
St. Pius V, Pasadena
George Patrick Dougherty
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1925
Ordained: 1967
Status: Removed from Ministry 1996
Deceased 2002
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston
Notre Dame, Houston
Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Navasota
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
Sacred Heart, Palestine
St. Augustine, Houston
St. Jerome, Houston
St. Patrick, Navasota
Richard Edelin
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1953
Ordained: 1979
Status: Removed from Public Ministry 2013
Assignments: Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
Sacred Heart, Conroe
Sacred Heart, Pattison
St. Francis de Sales, Houston
St. John Vianney, Houston
St. Thomas More, Houston
Carlos (Charles) Guerra
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1953
Ordained: 1981
Status: Removed from Ministry 1984
Left Priesthood 1987
Assignments: Epiphany of the Lord, Katy
St. Benedict the Abbott, Houston
St. Cyril of Alexandria, Houston
Rodrigo J. Guillermo
Diocesan: Manila, Philippines
Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1979
Birth Year: 1928
Ordained: 1965
Status: Retired 1994
Removed from Ministry 1994
Deceased 2015
Assignments: Catholic Chaplain Corps
Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park (in residence)
Queen of Peace, Houston
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
St. Charles Borromeo, Houston
St. Jerome, Clute
St. Mathias the Apostle, Magnolia
St. Thomas More, Houston (in residence)
Alphonse Rodrigue Hemond
Religious: La Salette Fathers
Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1986
Birth Year: 1916
Ordained: 1949
Status: Retired 1990
Deceased 1990
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston
Most Holy Trinity, Trinity
Our Lady of Lourdes, Hitchcock
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
St. Dominic, Houston
St. Francis of the Tejas, Crockett
St. John, Hungerford
St. Joseph, Brazoria
St. Mary, Cleveland
Stephen R. Horn
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1944
Ordained: 1973
Status: Removed from Ministry 2008
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston
St. Luke the Evangelist, Houston
St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston
St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Texas City
St. Theresa, Houston
William Jimenez
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1927
Ordained: 1953
Status: Removed from Ministry 1959
Assignments: Resurrection, Houston
St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston
Joseph Giles Leduc
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1929
Ordination: 1955
Status: Deceased 1981
Assignments: Annunciation, Houston
Assumption, Houston
Christ the King, Houston
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
St. Dominic, Houston
St. Joseph, Baytown
St. Mary, Port Arthur
St. Philip Neri, Houston
St. Pius V, Pasadena
St. Vincent de Paul, Houston
Jesse S. Linam
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1935
Ordained: 1961
Status: Retired 1998
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston
Holy Rosary, Rosenberg
Newman Center, Galveston
Queen of Peace, Houston
Sacred Heart, Galveston
St. Ambrose, Houston
St. Andrew, Channelview
St. Henry, Freeport
St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Freeport
Sts. Peter and Paul, Bellville
Denis O. Lynch
Religious: Discalced Carmelite
Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1972
Birth Year: 1930
Ordained: 1957
Status: Removed from Ministry 1993
Deceased 2015
Assignments: Christ the King, Houston
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
St. Alphonsus, Houston
St. Mary, Humble
St. Theresa, Houston
Christopher J. Martin
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston, Victoria
Birth Year: 1900
Ordained: 1924
Status: Deceased 1989
Assignments: All Saints, Houston
Annunciation, Houston
Assumption, Houston
Blessed Sacrament, Houston
Holy Cross, Bay City
Holy Name, Houston
St. Anthony Cathedral, Beaumont
St. Joseph, Bryan
St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston
St. Patrick, Galveston
Donald A. Neumann
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1946
Ordination: 1972
Status: Removed from Ministry 2013
Assignments: Catholic Chaplain Corps
Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston (in residence)
St. Gregory the Great, Houston (in residence)
St. Paul the Apostle, Houston
St. Pius V, Pasadena
St. Thomas More, Houston
Lawrence O. Peguero
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1921
Ordained: 1947
Status: Retired 1993
Deceased 2000
Assignments: Holy Name, Houston
Our Lady of Sorrows, Houston
Our Lady of St. John, Houston
Resurrection, Houston
St. Anne, Beaumont
St. Gregory the Great, Houston
St. Joseph, Beaumont
St. Patrick, Galveston
Dennis L. Peterson
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1947
Ordained: 1973
Status: Laicized 2005
Deceased 2007
Assignments: All Saints, Houston
Queen of Peace, Houston
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston
Special Youth Services
St. Benedict the Abbott, Houston
St. Francis Cabrini, Houston
St. Jerome, Houston
St. John Neumann, Houston
St. Michael, Houston
St. Theresa, Houston
Robert C. Ramon
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1949
Ordination: 1982
Status: Removed from Ministry 2002
Resigned from Priesthood 2002
Deceased 2014
Assignments: Annunciation, Houston
Prince of Peace, Houston
Resurrection, Houston
Shrine of the True Cross, Dickinson
St. Charles Borromeo, Houston
St. Frances Cabrini, Houston
St. John of the Cross, New Caney
Tribunal
Charles Kevin Schoppe
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1925
Ordained: 1949
Status: Removed from Ministry & Retired 1992
Deceased 2014
Assignments: Resurrection, Houston
St. Dominic Center
St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston
St. Piux X, Beaumont
St. Thomas More, Houston
Anthony G. Stredny
Diocesan: Nashville
Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1971
Birth Year: 1929
Ordination: 1957
Status: Removed from Ministry 1993
Deceased 2018
Ivan Turic
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1940
Ordination: 1968
Status: Faculties Removed 1977
Religious Order Priests
Antonio Gonzalez, OMI
Religious: Oblate
Birth Year: 1927
Ordained: 1957
Status: Left Priesthood 198
Assignments: Immaculate Conception, Houston
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston
Our Lady of Guadalupe, Galveston
St. Patrick, Houston
St. Thomas the Apostle, Houston
Jack Hanna, CSB
Religious: Basilian Fathers
Birth Year: 1944
Ordained: 1974
Status: Faculties Removed 2013 (Galveston-Houston)
Assignments: St. Thomas High School, Houston
Anthony Keil (Kyles), SSJ
Religious: Josephite Fathers
Birth Year: 1894
Ordained: Check OCD
Status: Deceased 1969
Assignments: Our Mother of Mercy, Houston
St. Francis Xavier, Houston
Dennis Laroche, MM
Religious: Maryknoll
Birth Year: 1946
Ordained: 1974
Status: Left Priesthood 1987
Assignments: Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park
St. Cyril of Alexandria, Houston
Pius Lawe, SVD
Religious: Divine Word Fathers
Birth Year: 1976
Ordained: 2005
Status: Removed from Ministry 2009
Assignments: St. Mary of the Purification, Houston
Raphael O'Loughlin, CSB
Religious: Basilian Fathers
Birth Year: 1916
Ordained: 1942
Status: Deceased 1998
Assignments: Holy Family, Missouri City
Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosenberg
St. Basil (Most Holy Trinity), Angleton
St. Thomas High School
Vincent Orlando, SJ
Religious: Jesuit
Birth Year: 1941
Ordained: 1974
Status: Removed from Ministry 2002
Assignments: Strake Jesuit High School, Houston
Walter Dayton Salisbury, SSJ
Religious: Josephite Fathers
Ordained: 1959
Status: Removed from Ministry 1993
Retired 1993
Assignments: Prairie View Newman Center
St. Nicholas, Houston
TSU Newman Center
Christopher Joseph Springer, CSSR
Religious: Redemptorist Fathers
Birth Year: 1925
Ordained: 1952
Status: Laicized 1990
Assignments: Holy Ghost, Houston
Donald Stavinoha, OMI
Religious: Oblate
Birth Year: 1943
Ordination: 1970
Status: Removed from Ministry 1986
Convicted 1988
Assignments: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston
St. Patrick, Houston
Gerard Martin Weber, OMI
Religious: Oblate
Birth Year: 1936
Ordination: 1962
Status: Removed from Ministry 2011
Assignments: Blessed Sacrament, Houston
Christian Renewal Center, Dickinson
Our Lady of Sorrows, Houston
John Benedict Weber, O.Carm.
Religious: Carmelite
Status: Removed from Ministry 2011
Assignments: Mount Carmel High School
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Houston
Andrew Willemsen, CM
Religious: Vincentian
(Later Incardinated Austin)
Birth Year: 1928
Ordained: 1954
Status: Deceased 2012
Assignments: St. Jerome, Houston
St. Mary Seminary, Houston
Extern Priests (from other dioceses)
Luis (Eugenio) Eugene DeFrancisco
Diocesan: Cali, Colombia
Birth Year: 1908
Ordained: 1931
Status: Removed from Ministry 1960
Assignments: Methodist Hospital
St. Vincent de Paul, Houston (in residence)
Fernando Noe Guzman
Diocesan: Morelia, Mexico
Birth Year: 1951
Ordained: 1979
Status: Removed from Ministry 1987
Assignments: Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park
Our Lady of Guadalupe, Navasota
St. Patrick, Navasota
Francisco Ordonez
Diocesan: Nuevo Laredo, Mexico
Birth Year: 1930
Ordained: 1995
Status: Removed from Ministry 2003
Assignments: Immaculate Conception, Houston
St. Augustine, Houston
St. Helen, Pearland
(Assisted with Spanish Masses)
Notre Dame, Houston
St. Benedict, Houston
St. John Vianney, Houston
St. Vincent de Paul, Houston
Joseph Tully
Diocesan: Rockford
Ordination: 1925
Status: Retired 1971
Deceased 1982
Assignments: St. Anne, Beaumont
St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston
St. Theresa, Houston
**Special Category
Recent Allegations currently under investigation
** John T. Keller
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1948
Ordination: 1974
Status: Removed from Ministry 2019
Assignments: Christ the Good Shepherd, Spring
Prince of Peace, Houston
St. Frances Cabrini, Houston
St. Justin Martyr, Houston
Criminal Charges Pending
**Manuel La Rosa Lopez
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1957
Ordination: 1996
Status: Removed from Ministry 2001, 2018
Assignments: Sacred Heart, Conroe
St. Francis de Sales, Houston
St. John Fisher, Richmond
Tribunal
