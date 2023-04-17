The Texas Department of Public Safety did a sweep of Capitol grounds with K-9 dogs and found no explosive devices.

Law enforcement says no explosives detected after bomb threat called into state Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Capitol was evacuated for at least two hours Sunday evening because of a bomb threat.

An unknown person made a call to 911 and claimed they placed a pipe bomb in the state Capitol, according to an emergency alert from the Department of Public Safety. After a sweep of Capitol grounds, Austin police said the building was safe to return, and no explosive devices were found.

Austin Police Department notified DPS of the bomb threat at approximately 4 p.m. DPS evacuated the building at approximately 5 p.m. and brought in troopers with K-9 dogs to search the scene. The building was clear to return at 7:23 p.m.

The incident is under investigation by DPS. DPS and Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lawmakers were not convening Sunday evening at the time the threat was called in.

