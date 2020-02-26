Travel

Here's when you can plan for the 90 minute train trip to Dallas

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In 2020, Texas Central, the developer of the Texas bullet train, hopes to break ground on the line that would take riders from Houston to Dallas in less than 90 minutes.

Texas Central is waiting on two federal approvals before it can break ground on the project.

Once work begins, there's a five to six year construction timeline, which could put the train in operation as soon as 2026.

The project has a $20 billion price tag backed entirely by private investors.

Texas Central says it will provide 10,000 jobs in the process and $36 billion in economic benefit, but not without controversy and an ongoing debate about eminent domain.

Also happening this year, the newest version of the bullet train, the Japanese Shinkansen N700S, will debut ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Sixteen million trips are made between Houston and North Texas each year, and the project aims to cut down on I-45 traffic.

MORE ON THE TEXAS BULLET TRAIN:

First look inside Texas Bullet Train shows no middle seats

Northwest Mall picked as station site

History of Texas bullet train project

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustontexas newshigh speed rail
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News