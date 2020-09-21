high speed rail

90-minute trip to Dallas moves closer to reality

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas is one step closer to seeing high-speed rail become a reality.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration has given clearance to Texas Central to move forward on plans to build a high-speed rail line connecting Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes.

The latest approval from the government establishes a regulatory framework for safety requirements and formally approves the route called "Alignment A," which runs roughly parallel to U.S. 290 on its approach to Houston.

The big "go-ahead" milestone happened back in May with the publication of the final environmental impact statement.

Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2021, according to Texas Central.

