Caught on video: Texas college pitcher tackles hitter to ground after home run

By Thursday morning, the video of Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward, a sophomore, sprinting toward North Central Texas College's Josh Phillips and tackling him to the ground had been viewed at least 3.6 million times on Twitter.
The viral moment shocked announcers as you can hear the tone from one of them change from regular game calling to shock.
"North Central has taken the lead here in game one. Oh! Oh my. Oh no. Oh no," he said as the attack unfolded. "That was out of nowhere. Woodward just attacking Phillips right there."
On Wednesday, Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, hosted NCTC.
In the top of the sixth inning, Phillips, a freshman from the Cypress area, hit a go-ahead home run.
As he was rounding the bases and celebrating with his third base coach, Woodward threw down his glove, charged and hit him, knocking off Phillips' helmet.
Phillips got back up and made it to home plate anyway, and umpires suspended the game.
After the hit, Phillips' teammates ran out to third base, with some piling on top of Woodward.
But the hit from Woodward may prove costly.
Weatherford College released a statement saying that Woodward will face potential disciplinary action up to and possibly including expulsion.
Weatherford College Police Department is also investigating, along with both schools.
Jeff Lightfoot, Weatherford's head baseball coach and assistant athletic director, said he was "shocked and disappointed" by what happened.
"We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated," Lightfoot said in part.
The coach added that Woodward had not been involved in any incidents like this before.
A statement regarding today's incident at the WC baseball game. pic.twitter.com/QbKiaK63vs— WC Coyote Athletics (@WCCoyotes) April 20, 2022
NCTC's chancellor Dr. Brent Wallace also commented, adding, "NCTC expects our student athletes to exhibit the highest levels of sportsmanship both on and off the field. The unfortunate events at Weatherford College will be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future."
As of Thursday, the teams are set to face each other again on Saturday at noon and 3 p.m. in 7-inning and 9-inning games respectively.
It's unclear at this time what caused Woodward's reaction.
MORE WILD VIDEO: 'Dad of the year' throws himself in between son and raging bull at Texas rodeo
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can outside Florida home