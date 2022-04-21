viral video

Caught on video: Texas college pitcher tackles hitter to ground after home run

Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward is now facing expulsion after a hit on his opponent during a game.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Oh no, oh no!' Texas college pitcher tackles hitter after home run

WEATHERFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Tackles are usually in football, but you wouldn't be able to tell that judging by what happened on the baseball field in Weatherford, Texas, on Wednesday after a pitcher charged at and took down a hitter during a college game.

By Thursday morning, the video of Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward, a sophomore, sprinting toward North Central Texas College's Josh Phillips and tackling him to the ground had been viewed at least 3.6 million times on Twitter.

The viral moment shocked announcers as you can hear the tone from one of them change from regular game calling to shock.

"North Central has taken the lead here in game one. Oh! Oh my. Oh no. Oh no," he said as the attack unfolded. "That was out of nowhere. Woodward just attacking Phillips right there."

On Wednesday, Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, hosted NCTC.

In the top of the sixth inning, Phillips, a freshman from the Cypress area, hit a go-ahead home run.

As he was rounding the bases and celebrating with his third base coach, Woodward threw down his glove, charged and hit him, knocking off Phillips' helmet.

Phillips got back up and made it to home plate anyway, and umpires suspended the game.

After the hit, Phillips' teammates ran out to third base, with some piling on top of Woodward.

But the hit from Woodward may prove costly.

Weatherford College released a statement saying that Woodward will face potential disciplinary action up to and possibly including expulsion.

Weatherford College Police Department is also investigating, along with both schools.

Jeff Lightfoot, Weatherford's head baseball coach and assistant athletic director, said he was "shocked and disappointed" by what happened.

"We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated," Lightfoot said in part.

The coach added that Woodward had not been involved in any incidents like this before.



NCTC's chancellor Dr. Brent Wallace also commented, adding, "NCTC expects our student athletes to exhibit the highest levels of sportsmanship both on and off the field. The unfortunate events at Weatherford College will be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future."

As of Thursday, the teams are set to face each other again on Saturday at noon and 3 p.m. in 7-inning and 9-inning games respectively.

It's unclear at this time what caused Woodward's reaction.

MORE WILD VIDEO: 'Dad of the year' throws himself in between son and raging bull at Texas rodeo
EMBED More News Videos

The boy's father said instincts took over once he saw his son fall.



Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can outside Florida home
EMBED More News Videos

When Philly native and Army veteran Eugene Bozzi saw an alligator outside his Florida home, he knew there was one thing to do - grab a trash can.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexasviral videobaseballfightbrawlcollege
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video
SoCal woman charged with NY hotel hate crime pleads guilty
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted on Texas coast
Viral video shows father saving his son after thrown off a bull
TOP STORIES
Woman shoots stranger who refused to leave front porch, deputies say
Houston police seek help to find missing 9-year-old
2 innocent people injured during chase in W. Harris County
Warm and windy until a cool front brings rain chance next week
Over 200 Texas state troopers ordered to slim down by December
Stolen ambulance chase suspect identified as 34-year-old
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
Show More
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
ABC13 celebrates 2 years of weekly job fair, helping 870 find work
Robert Morse, Tony award-winning actor, dies at 90
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at Heights-area bakery
GE recalls more than 150K refrigerators due to fall risk
More TOP STORIES News