HFD responds to gas explosion at Houston Federation of Teachers building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is responding to a developing scene at the Houston Federation of Teacher's building in southeast Houston.

The building is located on the 2700 block of Sutherland Street.

The president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers, Zeph Capo, told ABC13 there was a gas explosion in the building. He added no one was injured as staff has been working remotely due to COVID-19.

A view from ABC13's SkyEye showed a part of a wall had collapsed.
