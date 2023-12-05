Beaumont teen at center of Amber Alert last seen Monday night

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Seryna Ferrin, who was last seen Monday night in Beaumont, Texas.
The alert, which has been active since about 5 a.m. Tuesday, says that she was last seen in the 150 block of Charlotte Drive at 7:30 p.m.
Stream our 24/7 live channel in the video above for updates.
Seryna was wearing a green jacket, white tank top and pink pajama pants.
She has hazel eyes, brown hair, weighs 104 pounds and 5 feet 1 inch tall.
Anyone with information about Seryna's disappearance should call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.
According to the alert, Seryna was last seen on foot.
She is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.