Beaumont teen at center of Amber Alert last seen Monday night

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Seryna Ferrin, who was last seen Monday night in Beaumont, Texas.

The alert, which has been active since about 5 a.m. Tuesday, says that she was last seen in the 150 block of Charlotte Drive at 7:30 p.m.

Seryna was wearing a green jacket, white tank top and pink pajama pants.

She has hazel eyes, brown hair, weighs 104 pounds and 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Anyone with information about Seryna's disappearance should call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

According to the alert, Seryna was last seen on foot.

She is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.