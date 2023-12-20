37-year-old suspect, 3 abducted children at center of Princeton, Texas Amber Alert

Officials said 5-year-old Umar Ali, 8-year-old Ayesha Ali, and 16-year-old Zainab Ali were last seen Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert for three children last seen Wednesday morning in Princeton, Texas, a city about 50 miles north of Dallas.

A bulletin was sent out regarding the abduction of 5-year-old Umar Ali, 8-year-old Ayesha Ali, and 16-year-old Zainab Ali.

They were reportedly last seen in the 100 block of Nathan Drive at about 10:51 a.m., according to the Princeton Police Department.

Officials provided the following descriptions of the three children:

Umar has brown eyes, and black hair, weighs 60 pounds, and is 3 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, dark T-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Ayesha has brown eyes, and black hair, weighs 70 pounds, and is 3 feet 10 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, dark purple leggings, and black and white shoes.

Zainab has brown eyes, and black hair, weighs 130 pounds, and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The children's races are described as Asian or Pacific Islander.

Nazia Ali was named as the 37-year-old suspect wanted in connection with their disappearance. She has brown eyes, and black hair, weighs 210 pounds, and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Her race is also Asian or Pacific Islander.

Authorities did not immediately say if the suspect and children are related or how they were abducted.

Nazia Ali was last seen driving a black 300 Mercedes-Benz with license plate number NBV5334.

If you see them or have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call Princeton PD at (214) 271-5492.