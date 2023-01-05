Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old girl missing from north Texas since Monday

Authorities believe the teen is in grave or immediate danger. Police say the suspect in her disappearance is driving a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage.

CELINA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl in north Texas who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Alexis Vidler early Thursday morning. She was reportedly last seen Monday, Jan. 2, in Celina, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, just north of Frisco.

The Celina Police Department said the suspect in the teenager's disappearance is driving a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plates RYT5102.

Police did not release the suspect's name or description.

Alexis is described as a white female, 5'5", 138 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities did not provide a description of what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Alexis' whereabouts is urged to call the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.