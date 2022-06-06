tuition

Tuition at Texas A&M to remain the same this upcoming Fall 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuition for all Texas A&M Universities will not increase this upcoming fall semester, Chairman of the Board Tim Leach announced May 31.

Leach's decision will impact all 11 campuses within the Texas A&M system.

"The Board is very focused on making a college education affordable for all Texans and pledges to make accessibility and fairness our highest priority," Leach said.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said he recognizes the inflation for running universities but has decided to focus on managing costs rather than raise tuition for students.

Sharp gave credit to the Texas A&M system for its ability to manage its costs to the state's elected officials, who reportedly appropriated more money for higher education last year.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 8.3% in April, but some economic sectors continued to see higher increases than the overall inflation rate.

