Tuition at Texas A&M to remain the same this upcoming Fall 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuition for all Texas A&M Universities will not increase this upcoming fall semester, Chairman of the Board Tim Leach announced May 31.Leach's decision will impact all 11 campuses within the Texas A&M system."The Board is very focused on making a college education affordable for all Texans and pledges to make accessibility and fairness our highest priority," Leach said.Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said he recognizes the inflation for running universities but has decided to focus on managing costs rather than raise tuition for students.Sharp gave credit to the Texas A&M system for its ability to manage its costs to the state's elected officials, who reportedly appropriated more money for higher education last year.The annual inflation rate slowed to 8.3% in April, but some economic sectors continued to see higher increases than the overall inflation rate.