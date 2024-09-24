AAMA Charter Schools now offering free transportation and lunch in Pasadena

The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, which has helped Hispanics in Houston for more than 50 years, is expanding its services.

The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, which has helped Hispanics in Houston for more than 50 years, is expanding its services.

The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, which has helped Hispanics in Houston for more than 50 years, is expanding its services.

The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, which has helped Hispanics in Houston for more than 50 years, is expanding its services.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, known as AAMA, has been dedicated to empowering Hispanic people in Houston for more than 50 years, offering much-needed programs and free schooling for local students.

This fall semester, it expanded its tuition-free public charter school services to the city of Pasadena. This is a big deal to the Hispanic community, which often doesn't have many options.

Jacqueline Ibarra never imagined she would be back at her alma mater, not as a student but as an employee at George I. Sanchez Charter School.

"I still can't believe it. Who would think, 'Hey, I'm a worker for where I went to high school and middle school'?" Ibarra said.

The AAMA has a small school district with two campuses, one in the south and another in the north.

Ibarra works at the south campus, mentoring young students and helping them navigate challenges while seizing opportunities through AAMA's Work And Learn Center.

"I went from being a student to learning graphic design," she added.

The center offers career development programs and job training for students ages 16 to 24. These programs have made the organization a success for more than 50 years in the community. In fact, Ibarra said AAMA not only gave her the foundation she needed to succeed but also provided a path for her to help her community.

Now, in a major milestone for the organization, it just expanded its tuition-free public charter school with free transportation and meals to the neighboring city of Pasadena.

"They have offered so many beautiful resources that have helped so many families, including my family; I'm a first-generation Mexican American," Mary Ann Garcia, AAMA Community Engagement, said.

Garcia said offering free transportation and meals, along with its dual language program, ensures that more students in Pasadena will have access to invaluable resources. This makes education a possibility for many bilingual families who might otherwise struggle to afford it.

"We don't only have resources for students, for babies, for early childhood, for our older generation, as well, we have counseling programs," Garcia said.

The decision to expand into Pasadena comes as a response to the growing need for quality educational opportunities in the area. At one point, Ibarra was one of those students in need; she's now a success story and describes her journey as "full circle."

"It's actually nice to see how AAMA has been growing and how programs are helping other students," she said. "I feel it's a great help to the community."

AAMA's Sanchez Charter schools have open enrollment year-round. They encourage anyone who wants to look into its programs or schools to visit them in person.

For more on this story, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.