Texas A&M student falls to her death from third-floor balcony on campus, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities at Texas A &M University are investigating the death of a student who reportedly fell from a third-floor balcony on campus over the weekend.

The university identified the student as Britney Romero, a freshman health major.

Officers with the university's police department said Romero fell from the third floor of Dunn Hall on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Campus police said her body was found near the dorm's courtyard, but it is unclear how she fell.

An autopsy has been ordered, and police are currently investigating her death.

In a statement, TAMU offered sympathy and support to the Romero family and encouraged students to visit counselors in the health center if they need to talk.

"We want to emphasize that Texas A &M's top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately," the university's statement read in part.

