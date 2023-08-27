Prairie View A&M student dies after being hit on US-290 in Waller Co., deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Prairie View A &M student died Saturday morning after being hit on a busy freeway, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 1 a.m.

Investigators say the student was with other people when she exited the vehicle on U.S. 290 at FM-362.

She was killed after being struck by one or more vehicles, according to deputies. One driver stopped and spoke with investigators.

Authorities said that driver wasn't intoxicated and isn't facing charges.

The sheriff's office didn't say why the student got out of the vehicle and is continuing to investigate the crash. No other injuries were reported.