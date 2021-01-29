missing person

Police find student dead in dorm while searching for missing Texas A&M Galveston student cadet

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials made a shocking discovery while searching for a missing Texas A&M Galveston student Thursday night.

The student disappeared Wednesday, and Thursday night, another student was found dead in a dorm.

Galveston police do not believe the two incidents are connected.

Police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, found an 18-year old student's body inside Pacific Hall on campus before 10 p.m. Thursday as they were looking for the other missing student



Police say the missing student is a cadet. He was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

When he didn't report for formation, officials became concerned.

Galveston, Texas City and university police were helping the Coast Guard with their search.

The U.S. Coast Guard told ABC13 Friday morning that they are no longer assisting with the search and Galveston police are now the lead investigators in the case.

Right now, officials have not released a name or description of the missing student.

As for the student found dead, police say he had called for a welfare check earlier in the night, but by the time officials arrived to his room, he had died.

Police haven't said what the cause of death is, but they don't believe it was foul play or suicide.

