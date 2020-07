Community shows up to help after elderly couple kicked out of house

EMBED >More News Videos THANK YOU to the caretakers! The rolling celebration paid tribute to the front line workers fighting to keep us healthy.

EMBED >More News Videos "It's a really beautiful thing to see an entire community come together." Many residents at Heartis Senior Living in Clear Lake saw their loved ones in a drive-by parade!

EMBED >More News Videos WATCH: Hear from the hero New York doctor about her mission in Houston as her organzation opens two testing sites in minority communities.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a hundred people showed up to help an elderly couple who was thrown out from their mobile home.Employees from the mobile home park removed the couple from their home, along with putting their belongings out on to the street Saturday.Rodney Witherspoon suffers from COPD and is on oxygen 24/7, according to Texarkana FYI reporter Jeff Easterling. Rodney's wife, Sherree, just had surgery on her leg and is undergoing stomach cancer treatment. Both of them are on a fixed income.After neighbor Sarah Finn started filming a Facebook Live video and asked for help, hundreds of people showed up.Watch the video above to see just how the community came together for Rodney and Sherree.People showed up with trucks to help move the boxes, and the couple was offered a stay at a hotel.Finn started a Facebook fund for the couple, which anyone can donate to.