Community shows up to help after elderly couple kicked out of house

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a hundred people showed up to help an elderly couple who was thrown out from their mobile home.

Employees from the mobile home park removed the couple from their home, along with putting their belongings out on to the street Saturday.

Rodney Witherspoon suffers from COPD and is on oxygen 24/7, according to Texarkana FYI reporter Jeff Easterling. Rodney's wife, Sherree, just had surgery on her leg and is undergoing stomach cancer treatment. Both of them are on a fixed income.

After neighbor Sarah Finn started filming a Facebook Live video and asked for help, hundreds of people showed up.

People showed up with trucks to help move the boxes, and the couple was offered a stay at a hotel.

Finn started a Facebook fund for the couple, which anyone can donate to.

