'It's a beautiful thing': Senior home residents see loved ones in drive-by parade

CLEAR LAKE (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 crisis may have closed senior living facilities to visitors, but many are finding creative ways to stay connected.
At Heartis Senior Living in Clear Lake, the staff invited the entire community to drive by for a special parade.
"We've had about 138 residents come out and witness this parade," said Becky Hudson, lifestyle director at Heartis Senior Living. "We did not expect it to be so big. We thought it would just be a few people wanting to get out of the house and it turned into a really great community event."
The parade included dozens of motorcycles, muscle cars, classic cars and residents' family and friends, waving signs and honking their horns.
"It's a really beautiful thing to see an entire community come together just for the seniors here," said Hudson.
