Houston health care workers honored with car parade for their work during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Health care workers at one Houston hospital were celebrated Sunday for their constant decision to put others before themselves, especially over the last several months amid the the coronavirus pandemic.Several organizations gathered at LBJ Hospital and held a car parade to thank the workers. Many of them have not taken a day off in months.The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston, along with Hope Clinic, Community Health Choice, Easter Seals, Prairie View A&M's Texas Undergraduate Medical Academy, the American Heart Association and many others participated in the parade.They said the health care workers have dedicated themselves to caring for us, risking their own health during the pandemic.The event was coordinated so that doctors, nurses and others inside the hospitals could get a look.