The Houston Texans are giving fans a peek into their new era that includes new coach Demeco Ryans and draft picks CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

Texans training camp 2023: Joint practices with Miami Dolphins among those open to fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans fans will be soon able to snag free tickets to see the team practice in person.

"Begin hydrating now," the NFL club announced Wednesday when it laid out the eight training camp practices open to fans.

The team has a great mix of weekdays and weekends to offer to fans.

If you want to go, you need to sign up for free tickets, and you need to get them Thursday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. More info can be found on the team's site.

Training camp starts on Wednesday, July 26, and the he first open practice is Friday, July 28.

In addition, two of the eight practices are joint sessions with the Miami Dolphins, who face Houston in a preseason game on Aug. 19.

Here are the practices open and free to fans. All sessions begin at 9 a.m. unless noted otherwise:

Friday, July 28

Sunday, July 30

Friday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Aug. 5 : 6 p.m. start

: 6 p.m. start Sunday, Aug. 13

Wednesday, Aug. 16 : Joint practice with Miami Dolphins

: Joint practice with Miami Dolphins Thursday, Aug. 17: Joint practice with Miami Dolphins

