A Texans victory on Saturday would put them in AFC Championship for the 1st time, making history

The Texans are the only team in the conference that has never appeared in the AFC Championship. Now, they're just one win away.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texans victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday would be a big deal for the City of Houston for a variety of reasons.

A win would put them in the AFC Championship game next weekend, which is significant because they're the only team in the conference that has never appeared in that contest.

The Oilers played in two AFC Championship Games, but their most recent one was 16,084 days ago on January 6, 1980.

There's also the issue that the Oilers and Texans have nothing to do with one another because the Tennessee Titans own all the former's history.

That being said, a local sports fan and memorabilia professional says the two are linked in the minds of many Houstonians.

"I'm a firm believer that the Texans carry the Oilers luggage," said Todd Nelkin. "People like me have been waiting all their life for this."

The Texans are just one win away from the AFC Championship, but they're two wins away from appearing in their first Super Bowl.

Only the Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions have never been in the big game.

The Oilers never made it while they were in Houston, but did when they became the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans have already had a successful season, as many believed they'd only win a few games coming into this year.

They wound up going 10-7 in the regular season before beating the Cleveland Browns last weekend in the opening round of the playoffs.

"What the Texans have done this year is really remarkable," said Nelkin.

