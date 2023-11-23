Texans quarterback launches C.J. Stroud Foundation with Thanksgiving meal handouts to single mothers

When C.J. Stroud's father was incarcerated, Kimberly, the quarterback's mother, took over the household as a single parent. Now C.J. calls his foundation a "full circle" moment to spread hope.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud debuted his new foundation on Wednesday by handing out vouchers and gift cards for Thanksgiving meals.

C.J. worked alongside his mother Kimberly Stroud who is also the foundation's president. Together they passed out Thanksgiving turkey vouchers and $100 grocery gift cards to families in need.

The foundation focuses on helping single mothers, children of incarcerated parents, and criminal justice reform, C.J. said.

When his father was incarcerated, Kimberly took over the household as a single parent. She has been a constant in C.J.'s life and a guiding force for their entire family.

"I can remember us having some troubles back when we were younger," C.J. said. "To see it kind of come full circle, I just think it gives them hope because at that time, that's what we needed, hope."

Many of the single mothers who took part got emotional when they received a holiday meal for their family.

"We're letting people know you can do anything you put your mind to," C.J. said. "No matter how old or how young...everything you want to accomplish in life, you can accomplish."

In addition to a holiday meal, families also received hoodies and winter gloves.

