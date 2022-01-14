HOUSTON, Texas -- Tesla Inc. has taken the wraps off a backup-power storage project in Angleton designed to ease the impact of incidents like February 2021's near-collapse of the Texas power grid.
The project's 81 Tesla Megapacks are aimed at providing backup power while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Tesla says its Megapack batteries store clean energy that can be used anytime.
RELATED: Hertz is buying 100K Teslas for rental
The Bloomberg news service reported last March that the more than 100-megawatt Angleton project could power about 20,000 homes on a hot summer day. Austin-based Tesla unveiled the 2.5-acre project in a YouTube video posted January 6.
Continue reading this post with our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Tesla surges with massive new power storage facility south of Houston
TESLA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News