tesla

Tesla's debut of new humanoid robot workers was anything but normal

EMBED <>More Videos

Tesla's bizarre debut of new humanoid robot workers

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk made major headlines that have grown to become customary, after he debuted the look of the company's new humanoid robot.

Musk unveiled the new markups Thursday at Tesla's AI Day event in Palo Alto. The design will include a digital screen where a human's face should be on a body. Musk went one step further an brought out an actual human on the event stage to demonstrate.

Since Musk didn't have a prototype ready, a person dressed as the robot showed off some dance moves in its place.

Musk said the humanoid workers could perform "boring, repetitive and dangerous" work at any of the company's production factories, and could be available by next year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyauto industryrobotsteslaelon muskelectric vehiclesauto newscar
TESLA
Time's Person of the Year 2021 is Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Tesla officially moves Calif. headquarters to Texas
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
Someone was behind wheel of Tesla that crashed in Spring, NTSB says
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News