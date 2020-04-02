Coronavirus

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine granted early release from jail due to COVID-19

NEW YORK, New York -- Tekashi 6ix9ine, a 23-year-old rapper turned government witness, has been granted compassionate early release from a New York jail due the high risk posed by COVID-19 in jails, officials said.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was busted by the feds in 2018 in a racketeering conspiracy case involving a New York street gang. Hernandez pleaded guilty to some charges and cooperated with the government, leading to several guilty pleas of co-defendants and convictions at trial.

According to the order from a federal judge, Hernandez suffers from severe asthma and was released to home confinement to serve the remainder of his sentence.

The rapper was scheduled to be released in August. The order is dated Wednesday, April 1, but was withheld from the public docket at the request of prosecutors, who wanted the extra time to make sure that Hernandez was safely transported from the jail to the undisclosed residence where he will be staying.

Below is an excerpt from the ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer for the Southern District of New York:

"The COVID-19 pandemic is extraordinary and unprecedented in modern times in this nation. It presents a clear and present danger to free society for reasons that need no elaboration. COVID-19 presents a heightened risk for incarcerated defendants like Mr. Hernandez with respiratory ailments such as asthma.

Further, the crowded nature of municipal jails such as the facility in which Mr. Hernandez is housed present an outsize risk that the COVID-19 contagion, once it gains entry, will spread. And, realistically, a high-risk inmate who contracts the virus while in prison will face challenges in caring for himself."

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity arrestcelebrityentertainmentrappercoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorku.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News