It was a terrifying moment for a smoke shop clerk who says three teens appeared to be looking at items in the case when one suddenly pulled a gun on her.The clerk says the smoke shop on Jensen has only been open for a few months. The three thieves got away with several hundred dollars in cash.It was all captured on surveillance video around noon yesterday. Surveillance video shows the gunman aggressively pushing the clerk to pull money from the register. Two more accused robbers served as lookouts.The clerk believes the three waited until the store was empty to strike. She says she was terrified for her life and it all happened on her birthday."It was scary. This isn't the first time I heard about it. Some lady was telling me she got robbed walking down the street. To be careful. I already knew. But it's not the same to know, but to actually live it was really scary," said Maria Lopez.If you have any information you're asked to call Houston police.